Molly Kilete, Abuja

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been released from the custody of the Nigeria Police.

Magu who was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), in Abuja, was released after 10 days on Wednesday evening by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel.

The former EFCC boss who was arrested on July 6, 2020 over allegations of corruption had been under serious questioning by the presidential panel.

He was also accused of insubordination and purchase of property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Before his release, Magu, had on Friday, July 10, written to the Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, demanding that he be granted bail from police custody.

Magu ’s lawyer, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo was reported to have made the bail demand in a letter to the IGP.

But the IGP, in a letter to Magus lawyer, direct him to channel his request for his client’s bail to the Presidential panel investigating his activities in office.

The IGP said the police were not investigating Magu and is accordingly, not being detained by the force but by the panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.