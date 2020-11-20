juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja,

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received a report of the presidential panel investigating the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Magu, covers from May 2015 to May 2020.

The panel was set up in July this year to investigate various allegations of wrongdoing against Magu, a commissioner of police that was first arrested in traffic on July 6 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and whisked away to the Villa, where the panel was sitting.

The panel is chaired by a retired Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

Magu’s suspension from office was announced July 10, by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

22-point allegations against Magu titled “Flagrant Abuse of Office and Other Infractions Against EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu” had previously been submitted by Malami to Buhari.

According to Malami, “the Acting Chairman of EFCC is not acting in the overall best interest of the country and the policies of this administration due to its mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets; diversion of recovered assets for personal enrichment; neglecting to investigate the P & ID case as directed by the President; flagrant disobedience to directives and to court orders due to the following;

“Final Report of the Presidential Committee on Audit Of Recovered Assets (PCARA): mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets: mismanagement of recovered assets and diversion for personal enrichment: an investigation of P&ID: failure to provide timely response on the investigation of cases/ individuals relating to legal/consultancy fees in The Paris Club Refunds to states & LGAs: threatening of judicial officers: and petitions against the acting chairman.

Details later…