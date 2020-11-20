juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja,
President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received a report of the presidential panel investigating the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.
The report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Magu, covers from May 2015 to May 2020.
The panel was set up in July this year to investigate various allegations of wrongdoing against Magu, a commissioner of police that was first arrested in traffic on July 6 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and whisked away to the Villa, where the panel was sitting.
The panel is chaired by a retired Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.
Magu’s suspension from office was announced July 10, by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.
22-point allegations against Magu titled “Flagrant Abuse of Office and Other Infractions Against EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu” had previously been submitted by Malami to Buhari.
According to Malami, “the Acting Chairman of EFCC is not acting in the overall best interest of the country and the policies of this administration due to its mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets; diversion of recovered assets for personal enrichment; neglecting to investigate the P & ID case as directed by the President; flagrant disobedience to directives and to court orders due to the following;
“Final Report of the Presidential Committee on Audit Of Recovered Assets (PCARA): mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets: mismanagement of recovered assets and diversion for personal enrichment: an investigation of P&ID: failure to provide timely response on the investigation of cases/ individuals relating to legal/consultancy fees in The Paris Club Refunds to states & LGAs: threatening of judicial officers: and petitions against the acting chairman.
Details later…
Poor Mallam Ibrahim Magu! His travail and current predicament makes me
reminisce on Cardinal Cranmer, who served King Henry the 8th so well,
only to be let down at his grey hair.
Mallam Ibrahim Magu’s only crime is his stemping on some big toes, nomore
no less.
In a normal clime,a disgarced Chief Justice, the likes of Ayo Salami should not
be allowed to handle this Mallam Magu’s case,because he is a compromised
individual.
But Chief Ibrahim Magu and his connection with the Egmont Group,the global
body for monitoring international money laundering activities , could simply
play his trump card against his inquisitors.
From Babachir Lawal Grass Cutter Case, AMS Oke and Ikoyigate,Maikanta Baru
NNPC Fence, Abdulrasheed Mainagate et al,Mallam Ibahim Magu can easily
bring down President Buhari and his rottenly corrupt APC led Government down,
with the Egmont Group File in his possession.
The Presidency still has a lot of questions to answer vis – a-vis the whooping
sum of $US25 bn for his purported Petroleum Exploration Scam in the North.
The trail of that $US25bn led to the Emirates (Dubai).
In the above case, Mallam Ibrahim Magu still has the Trump Card ojare!
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fualni Islamic Hegemony!!