Security as a professional field of practice is interesting, engaging and quite challenging. It is one profession that helps to stand you out in the society. It attracts respect to the practitioner and can help someone to gain favour and glory. Of course every operator in this field has a different fate. Many have been enlisted into the uniform profession and were unable to make a mark. Some others have had fortune and fate smile at them as they rose to the pinnacle of the profession. Because the security profession is vast and very complicated the few that chest the rope are always appreciative to everyone that assisted in their rise to the height and position they get to.

Since his appointment as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on November 9, 2015, it has been a fantastic operational outing for Ibrahim Magu. All sectors of the Commission have witnessed remarkable progress. Indeed, both the operational and administrative sections of the Commission have benefitted from the transformation. Expectedly the professional operational strategies in place have yielded good results. As a “General” in the anti-corruption war, lbrahim Magu has seen it all and seems committed to waging the war against corruption from all fronts, endangering his life daily in the process. Magu has pursued identified corrupt personalities into their hide-outs not minding the consequences. It has not been a surprise that the anti-corruption General has succeeded in recovering billions of Naira and millions of dollars, aside the many estates and properties that were built through ill-gotten with corrupt money. Magu has continued to swim through many rough and dangerous waters. It is a positive record for him that Magu had succeeded in prosecuting corrupt politicians and corrupt heavy weights in the society. A number of these cases have ended up with conviction.

Even at this glowing record, Magu to all intents and purposes is still a human being, not an angel. He has his limitations. The constitution as it exists has not made it easy for him, with the last National Assembly putting more constraint on his way. It is against this limiting arrangement that Magu as the EFCC head has continued to get the result he has got. Of course there is the heavy criticism that the war against corruption under the present Federal Government has been a one-sided war. Many argue and sometimes with facts that only perceived enemies of the government in power in the country are attacked by the EFCC dogs. According to this line of argument the “dogs” are only unleashed at political opponents of the government of the day.

In spite of these criticisms Magu has continued to be acknowledged. Only few weeks to the end of his four years term, the Africa Union ( AU) the umbrella body of all African countries honoured the EFCC headman with the Special African Anti-Corruption Crusader award from the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council, (AU-ECOSOCC). About the time of that very honour the Presidential Committee against Corruption, PACAC with Professor Itse Sagay added its voice in commending Magu for his outstanding performance in tracing and recovering stolen assets. As it is these days ovation has been ringing out at the 7th floor of the impressive headquarters of EFCC in Abuja -the edifice Magu helped to actualize its completion. In all of these, there is doubt that the ovation Magu has been receiving is as a result of noticeable performances of the Commission under his leadership.

Interestingly, wisdom advises that a leader should step down while the ovation is loudest or at least loud. As a General sent to the corruption war front, it will not be strange if at the point when successes has been actualised the General is recalled back to base. The reason for this is that the base wouldn’t want the General to fall casualty along the line. After fighting corruption war for four years, the government may not be helping Magu if it insists that he must continue to fight on the same war front. It is known practice in Nigeria that people hardly vacate lofty positions after a tenure. Magu has been severally exposed and he knows that Corruption like an angry Lion is always planning to ferociously fight back. In a country with 100,000 senior serving Police officers and thousands more retired but not tired police officers, Magu should return to base with his shoulders high and then be re-positioned for other critical assignments in his profession. This period of extension, always attracts many temptations. It creates loop holes for enemies.

Tenure extension has never helped in elevating anyone. On the contrary it often diminishes the profile and achievement of people. Tenure extension often wears down initial zeal and makes one to be on decline in productivity. Magu having established a solid profile for himself should resist tenure elongation and stand out as one Nigerian who after performing in an assignment stepped aside to prepare himself to take up another assignment. His immediate constituency the Nigeria Police need his wealth of experience, so Magu would further receive a standing ovation when he returns to base as a gallant “General” that fought the war against corruption. Magu consistently responds to ovations showered on him by pointing to his “divine mandate”. Yes, his appointment can be attributed to divine, but even heaven works with a time frame that was why Jesus Christ used three years to exercise His divine mandate. It is the same with other crusaders in history. To stay too long have the danger of bringing down the high profile and reputation one achieved with sweat and even blood. This is why the ovation that is crowning Magu’s efforts should be pointing to the end of his work at EFCC so that he can return to his base, refresh himself and be ready to take on another assignment. Thank God he has not fallen casualty to any of the the vicious bubby traps and attacks of corrupt mafias in the country. Everything should be done to save him. Magu should return to base at the Police.

