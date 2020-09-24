Godwin Tsa, Abuja



The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said his refusal to appear as a witness before the Justice Ayo Salami led Presidential Committee probing the suspended the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has constitutional backings.

This was contained in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr. Jibrilu Gwandu.

In the said statement, the AGF, maintained that his refusal to testify before the panel was “purely constitutional and not based on any ulterior motive”.

Malami argued that as an AGF, his appearance or otherwise as a witness in any investigation should be a constitutional matter.

“In establishing propriety or otherwise of the presence of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice whose responsibility is to hold constitutional order one must root same within the constitutional provisions.

The terms and wordings of invitation extended to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to Justice Ayo Panel of inquiry against Magu runs contrary to the Constitutional provisions.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is by the provision of the Constitution and extant laws empowered to serve supervisory role.

“In the case of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been discharging the role effectively”,the statement further read.