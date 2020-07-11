Tunde Thomas

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has written to the inspector general of police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, begging to be released on bail. In a letter dated July 10, 2020, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, Magu’s legal representative, asked the IGP to grant bail to his client on self recognizance or to a surety.

Magu was arrested on Monday and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where he was grilled by an investigative panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, a retired president of the appeal court. He was later moved to area 10 force criminal investigation department (FCID) of the police in Abuja where he has been detained since Monday night.

According to Ojaomo, “Our decision to write this application to your office is also based on your declaration, and avowed commitment at your inauguration as the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the constitutional rights of all Nigerians is protected under your leadership, and this has been severally demonstrated by your recent directives to all police formations in Nigeria not to detain any suspect for any offence which is bailable in nature due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world of which Nigeria is not an exception’’

While declaring that the nature of the allegations against Magu is a bailable one, Ojaomo urged the Inspector-General of Police to grant his client administrative bail pending the completion of the investigation into the allegations leveled against him so that he can adequately prepare himself for the defence of the allegations in accordance with the relevant provisions of the constitution. According to him, the suspended anti-graft agency boss has not only consistently denied all the allegations leveled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami but has also provided both documentary, and oral evidence to clear the air on the allegations.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman of the probe panel and the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption were copied in the application letter, while the lawyer added that if the request for Magu’s bail on self-recognizance was not acceptable his law firm was ready to provide a credible surety that will ensure his availability anytime his attention is required for the purpose of investigations.