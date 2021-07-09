From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the promotion of three Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIG), 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 35 commissioners of police.

The commission, however, declined the promotion of the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to his new rank of AIG.

However, the presidency last night said his promotion would be determined by the outcome of the Justice Salami’s panel report.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said Magu was denied promotion pending his clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

Ani, in the statement, said: “The Police Service Commission has confirmed the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

The Commission, however, declined the promotion of CP, Ibrahim Magu, former acting Chairman of the EFCC.

The decisions were the highpoints of the Commission’s 12th Plenary Meeting, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6 and 7, 2021, and presided over by Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

