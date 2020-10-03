Gilbert Ekezie

The Living Perfect Master, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has advised the Federal Government to take over the power sector from those he described as economic vampires stalling the country’s socio-economic development through epileptic power supply and arbitrary tariff.

Maharaj Ji spoke at an event marking Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary held at Maharaj Ji Village along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, on Thursday.

He used the occasion to call on government to wake up to its responsibilities to the people by creating palliative measures to cushion the harsh effects of the fuel price increase as well as electricity tariff.

He noted that Nigerians had suffered deprivations and denials under successive governments. He, however, appealed for dialogue as a means of seeking redress against social injustice meted out to the ordinary people, saying that any strike action by the organized labour would be counter-productive at this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like I have always said, dialogue remains the best option in resolving issues for guaranteed peace and progress rather than calling out Nigerians to the streets,” he said.