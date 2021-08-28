From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah Danko/Wasagu Local Government of Kebbi State, has affiliated to Crown University International Chartered Inc.

The school was founded by Mr. Samaila Mohammed in 2020 with the aim of bringing higher education at the door of our people.

Mahawai College of Business,Science and technology, is affiliated with Kebbi State University of Science and Technology,Aliero,Ahmadu Bello University,Zaria,Ameer Shehu Idris Colege of Education,Zaria,Dave Miller International school of Business,Science and Technology,Badagry, Lagos,Nigeria and Crown University International.

The purpose of multiple affiliation is bring educational opportunities to our prospective students, in the areas of Business,Science ,Technology and Educational programmes both in Diploma,NCE and Digrees.

Prof. Bashiru Aremu, vice chancellor Crown University while congratulating Mr Samaila Muhammad The Provost of The College , admonished him to continue in his hard work and ensure that no stone is left unturned within the scope of his duty.

However, Crown University International Chartered is a recognized global private, research university in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America, which offers professional vocational training and higher education. Founded in 2011, the University has partners in Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Nigeria, Liberia, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other associates worldwide. It serves as an autonomous global university, offering education and practical skill in the courses taught in its main campus at Santa Cruz and on-campus studies by 42 worldwide affiliated colleges in 22 countries. Some of academic partners are Bharat University in India, Mother Theresa University in India, University of Kara Republic of Togo, Ambrose Ali University, Nigeria, Kaduna State University, Nigeria, Shimla University India and others worldwide.

