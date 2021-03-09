From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A Federal High Court sitting in Katsina has fixed March 12 for hearing a bail application by detained Kaduna-based businessman Mahdi Shehu over allegations of cybercrime offences brought against him by the Katsina State Government.

Justice Hadiza Shagari ordered the defendant, who appeared in crutches, to remain in the custody of the CID until the next adjourned date.

The prosecution lead counsel, Simon Lough, explained that the defendant published several articles on his Facebook page and also granted several television and radio interviews in which he accused the Governor Aminu Bello Masari administration of embezzling public funds allegedly running into several billions of naira.

According to Lough, ‘he was asked to produce documents to back up his allegations which he failed to produce a development which led to his arraignment.

‘It is not a bailable offence going by provisions of the Cyber Crimes Act.’

Defense counsel Mustapha Abubakar accused the police of allegedly frustrating bail initiatives for the accused.

‘We are of the opinion that in view of the order earlier made by the Abuja Division of this honourable court on March 1st, granting bail to the first defendant after he met all the bail conditions and in fact with a warrant of a release signed by the honourable judge of the court, Justice Taiwo O Taiwo.’