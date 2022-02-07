By Cosmas Omegoh

Fuelmetrics Inc, an energy automation company in Africa has announced the addition of three industry veterans to its board.

The new board members according to Fuelmetrics are Mahmud Tukur, Segun Oyebanji and Maya Horgan Famodu.

Mahmud Tukur is the immediate past Managing Director of Eterna Plc, an integrated oil and gas company with operations spanning across the downstream value chain. Under Mahmud’s leadership, Eterna Plc experienced unprecedented growth, and hit remarkable milestones as a result of his solid business acumen and leadership prowess. He retired from office as the MD in August 2020 after completing a tenure of 10 years. He currently sits on the board of several notable companies including, Ashgrove Energy, Dragnet Solutions, Bourbon and Abumet.

On his part, Segun Oyebanji is an early-stage technology investment advisor and coach. He retired from Chevron after over 28 years of meritorious service in various role, including; Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Energy Technology Company and General Managing (GM) Technical Computing, GM Downstream and Chemicals IT, and then Senior Business Advisor before retiring in September 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Maya Horgan Famodu is an entrepreneur, founder and partner at Ingressive, a firm that provides market entry, technology research and market operations services for firms and businesses expanding into Africa.

Other members of the board include some founders of Fuelmetrics.

The new board is constituted to drive technology adoption for the downstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria as well as other African countries.

Epump, the flagship product of Fuelmetrics has been helping fuel station owners and management get real time insight into the operations of their fuel stations, cutting losses and increasing profitability.