Rita Okoye

All is set for the release of Okeibuno Philip Onyeka aka Mahoe’s new EP today.

According to t he musician, the EP, which will be released across all digital platforms, has over seven songs including Jo, Nonsense, Mzanzi (Gbagam) and Lotto. Other tracks are Chosen One and My Baby, featuring Skales and Harrysong respectively.

“Lotto is my favourite because it brings out something new in me and reinforces my belief that I could do better,” the singer asserted.

On his challenges, the Political Science graduate of Enugu State University (ESUT) said, “It wasn’t easy for me, schooling and making music at the same time. I was able to scale through with the help of my families and friends who believed in me.”