Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has spoke of his pride of becoming one of the few Algerians to ever make the Champions League final, but says the job is not finished until they’re holding that trophy on May 29th.

The 30 year-old has played a key role in the clubs Champions League progression this year, scoring three goals in Manchester City’s semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain and another crucial equaliser against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final.

On reaching his first ever Champions League final, Riyad Mahrez explained, “It’s a dream. Since I was a baby, since a young teenager, [I’ve been] watching this type of Champions League final – that’s why it’s special.”

“We have to play a good game to win. It means a lot, you remember where you come from, you’re thinking, ‘Wow! It’s a good achievement.”