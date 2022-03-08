From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigerian singer Princess Damaris Makonor, professionally known as Mahriisah, has debuted a brand new single titled ‘MUMU’.

The release of her entrance debut single, which was produced by the prolific Lambeatz – responsible for such hits as ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy and ‘Nobody Fine Pass You- by T-Classic – marks a new chapter in her career.

Born and raised in Lagos, Mahriisah was inspired by the likes of Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Rihanna.

The young songstress hopes to convey a strong sense of authenticity and positivity throughout her music and future releases.

‘Mumu’ demonstrates a strong and vulnerable kind of love that explores notions of being in love and not taken for granted. Mahriisah contends that: ‘Love is a beautiful experience but can be taken for granted. Sometimes we love with all our heart, but don’t get the same energy in return.’ I wrote this song to be expressive about my feelings: ‘Hey I love you, But I’m no fool’.

The song showcases her captivating, and often spectacular voice, which stretches out over melodic strings, and a sweet Afrobeats Production.

In 2020, Mahriisah decided to chase her dreams as a singer, and immediately started releasing covers/freestyles on Instagram. Her videos garnered over 200,000 impressions and a respectable following.

The 22-year-old has amassed over 350,000 views to date on her Instagram page for her freestyle covers.

Mahriisah’s early music was recorded with friends using free beats from YouTube; however, those tracks are yet to be released.

Furthermore, her music has been defined as alternative R&B with elements of Afro-Pop, Highlife, Minimalist R&B and Reggae.

Her compositions revolve around themes of love and nostalgia, and her lyrics have been described as unravelling.

For vocal inspiration, she cites Whitney Houston and Lauryn Hill and has stated that Rihanna is one of her personal idols.

While she is still a student at the University of Lagos, Mahriisah intends to follow her dreams with all grit.