Top Nigerian fashion designers, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo and Adebayo Oke-Lawal have been unveiled as coaches for the AMVCA’s Design For The Stars competition.

The designers will work with the finalists of the competition, mentoring and sharing key pieces of advice with them, as they prepare to showcase their designs at the first-ever AMVCA’s runway show, scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Speaking on the competition as part of the activities for the 8th edition of the AMVCAs, Oke-Lawal said: “Fashion is a huge part of the AMVCAs, and it’s also a huge part of the mark that the AMVCA leaves even beyond the awards show. I think it’s incredible that the AMVCA has seen that and is giving back to the fashion industry that has been an imprint for the show over the years.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Atafo added: “The AMVCA’s red carpet is the biggest red carpet on the continent. Giving young designers a chance to be a part of that is a huge opportunity.”

Ajayi echoed similar sentiment: “When you think of AMVCA, you think of spotlight, camera, light and action, so what better way to tell the fashion story? I think it’s an amazing opportunity for young designers to showcase the best of what they have.”