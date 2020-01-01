From Agu Dawn

The local waste collectors in the rural areas of Federal Capital Territory offer “essential” service. They are popularly known as “mai bola” and have partially taken over the responsibility of the Abuja Enivronmental Protection Board (AEPB); the agency responsible for the cleanliness of FCT and its environs.

These local waste collectors have a mini wagon they use in carrying as much refuse as they can. They are easily available and accessible to the residents who pay a small token for their services. Unfortunately, the AEPB trucks are seen once or twice a week in some parts of the city they cover, while the local waste collectors come around every day making them more reliable than the agency.

However, a particular local waste collector in Apo Mechanic Village has been a rave in the area. Daily Sun met some locals who have been around the area and use the local waste collector. Evangelist Princess from Apo Mechanic Village said: “There is only one major mai bola we have here, his name is Chika. I moved her about three years ago and he is the only mai bola I know. Every morning, he comes at 8 and works from that time till 12midnight. He packs dirt and doesn’t talk to anyone. Some people pay him while some does not.

“I think he is not mentally well because he comes out in the morning looking very neat, doesn’t really rest or stop working until all the shops are closed. I believe his parents have locked him up but he keeps coming back to pack refuse.”

Mama Ebere has a store in Apo Mechanic Village: “I have known Chika since because I have lived here for a long time, he used to be a panel beater and the rumour is that a customer a spell on him and he started picking up refuse. Most people do not pay him, they just keep refuse in front of their shops and he continuously keeps picking up their bin.

“In the whole of this community, he is the only one who packs all the bin. The reason why there is a big heap of refuse is because of Chika. People take advantage of him because of his unstable conditions. I cannot remember him missing a day of work even when it’s raining, no matter how filthy the refuse he carries it on his head and takes it to the heap.”

Daily Sun monitored Chika going from one shop to another picking the refuse in front of shops and carrying it on his head to go dispose at the side of the road where a large heap of refuse was gathered already. One of the owners called him while our correspondent observed that his attention could only be held for 15 seconds.

He equally speaks like a child and unable to make full statements. Chika’s mother is a food seller in a place called Mgboka in Apo. Mostly populated by mechanics who repair cars. She is one of the food sellers for the mechanics.

Mrs Mercolonia Okeke: “Chika is my first child and first son. He started growing up as a normal child, was in school and speaking properly. However, when he was about six years on December 25, 1999, he went out with his younger brother and sister that day, they went for a stroll. When they came back, he said he was weak, he laid down and I was worried. I went out to my neighbourhood to harass the young men thinking they had forcibly given him alcohol. They denied it, so I assumed he would be fine in the morning. Two days later, he was still dull and by the third day when I ask him what is wrong with him, he would answer with the same question.

“When I send him on errands, he would not bring the exact thing. He would bring whatever he sees. It continued like that till now, he does not speak properly. Maybe it was rituals because we lived in a bad neighbourhood then.

“We have taken him to the hospital, tried traditional method of medicine and even taken him to church. We have taken him to hospitals in Abuja, in Gwagwalada, Kaduna, Abakaliki and even Aba. I cannot explain what the doctor says is wrong. But when he was on medication, the drugs usually left him weak and he could not move around or do much, basically he sleeps.

“He is a hard worker, he wakes up early in the morning and fetches water for the whole neighbourhood. Sometimes people will keep sending him to fetch water with 50kg gallon and he does that. Before he started the waste collection, he would clean the whole house and wait for me to come home in the evening when he helps me peel melon seed.

“He was always looking very neat, but since this waste collecting started, he comes back very dirty and smelly. He lives the house looking neat but when he is finished with work he is looking dirty. My fear is losing him, sometimes when he is coming back late, police have harassed him severally.

“I have never witnessed the harassment but people come to tell me that he is being harassed and I see bruises on his body after the encounter with the police because he is always accused of being a thief. While he is gathering refuse, he picks things and carries them home. Sometimes people gift him shoes, clothes and even food and he carries it home. I believe when police see him carrying all these they accuse him falsely.

“I have other children and they are all well, I do not have the money to keep trying different hospitals or traditionally medicine. My husband has relocated to the East now, so it’s just my children and I.

“People are helpful and nice towards him, lately I notice he comes back him often with a freshly shaved hair. I do not know the person who is taking care of that because I used to do it but I am grateful.”