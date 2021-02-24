From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe
Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has stated that the state government will not relent in appointing a constitutional and recommended candidate as the new Mai Tangle.
The governor, who held meetings with the state’s Council of Emirs and Chiefs, religious leaders and non-indigenous communities, said that administration will not succumb to political or religious pressure.
Gombe was last Friday thrown into mourning as a protest over who to fill the vacant Mai Tangle’s stool led to the loss of five lives, vandalism, burning, and destructions of a worship center, including markets and other properties in Billiri Local Government Area.
According to the governor, the violence was senseless and motivated by criminal elements, whom he assured would be dealt with according to the law.
While governor Yahaya called for peaceful coexistence among the religious and ethnic groups in the state, he stated that the appointment of the Mai Tangle will not be allowed to divide the state.
‘Going back in history, there have been 16 Mai Tangles, this one that would be coming will be the 17th…’
The vacancy was as a result of death and instead of people to conduct themselves in a civilized and modern way in spite of their relationship with the outer world they choose to do otherwise,’ Governor Yahaya stated.
‘As a governor, I have to operate under the ambit of laws. I have no right whatsoever to appoint anybody to any position outside the terms I swear an oath to keep, but I will not surrender my privilege or right as a governor.
‘As the governor, I am the sole authority to install, appoint or depose any Chief or Emir in Gombe State, this is not my making. We shall not leave any stone unturned until we get to the roots of this matter,’ the governor said.
While urging communities and other residents to learn to live with one another, Governor Yahaya said that 15 of the 16 suspects arrested in relation to the violent attack in Billiri have been arraign in court.
Meanwhile, the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs condemned Friday’s violence, which saw the state government imposing a dusk to dawn curfew, and called for calm among parties involved.
According to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar II, who doubles as Chairman of the Council, all parties’ need to sheath their swords as the state government would do all that is necessary not just in the appointment of the new Mai Tangle but in developing and driving the state to greater heights.
The North-East zonal Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Abare Kalla, speaking, enjoined the state government to be just in appointing the new Mai, echoing the Murshid of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Gombe State, Grand Khadi Usman Baba Liman (retd), who stressed the need for peaceful coexistence and called on residents to always verify news and information seen on social media.
You are a religious bigot of a governor. The Tangale people conducted a peaceful election for a set of prominent Tangale sons whom they believe are capable of leading them. One emerged from that election as the choice candidate and whose name was presented to you for confirmation and announcement. You delayed, and of course rejected the candidate choosing instead to impose on the people your choice of candidate on the premise that you reserve the right to do so because you are governor of the state. You forget that your position as governor is no other than that of a chief servant and no more, that you are elected to serve and implement the wishes of the people at all times. You misunderstood the constitution in itself as your authority is chargeable on local governments as against tribes. This is a position of leadership for the Tangale tribe (who are predominantly Christians) and not Bilri local government. It was brought to you for endorsement because you are the chief security officer of the state and must, should be in the know and approve of persons who are to work with you. You refused to endorse the choice of the Tangale people for reasons you vehemently refused to give other than to say you have the authority(even when you do not) to do so. We have watched your tenure from outside of Gombe state since your coming to power and can confidently say without doubt that you wear an apparel of unprecedented bigotry. We have very good examples for the world to see. You vehemently refused to endorse the appointment of the next Chief Justice of the state because she is a lady Christian even when she is the most experienced, qualified and oldest serving member of the Judiciary. Recently on national television, we heard your speech at the scene of violence in Biliri where you were busy goading your fellow adherents to take retaliatory and retributive measures against their fellow citizens if they need arise. It was, to say the least, quite disturbing to come from a state governor. Simply put, you the governor started the violence in Biliri through your actions and inactions. You need to stop the violence otherwise it will consume not only Biliri, but Gombe and yourself put together. Tsuntsu da ta jawo ruwa, ita ruwa ka daka.