From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has stated that the state government will not relent in appointing a constitutional and recommended candidate as the new Mai Tangle.

The governor, who held meetings with the state’s Council of Emirs and Chiefs, religious leaders and non-indigenous communities, said that administration will not succumb to political or religious pressure.

Gombe was last Friday thrown into mourning as a protest over who to fill the vacant Mai Tangle’s stool led to the loss of five lives, vandalism, burning, and destructions of a worship center, including markets and other properties in Billiri Local Government Area.

According to the governor, the violence was senseless and motivated by criminal elements, whom he assured would be dealt with according to the law.

While governor Yahaya called for peaceful coexistence among the religious and ethnic groups in the state, he stated that the appointment of the Mai Tangle will not be allowed to divide the state.

‘Going back in history, there have been 16 Mai Tangles, this one that would be coming will be the 17th…’

The vacancy was as a result of death and instead of people to conduct themselves in a civilized and modern way in spite of their relationship with the outer world they choose to do otherwise,’ Governor Yahaya stated.

‘As a governor, I have to operate under the ambit of laws. I have no right whatsoever to appoint anybody to any position outside the terms I swear an oath to keep, but I will not surrender my privilege or right as a governor.

‘As the governor, I am the sole authority to install, appoint or depose any Chief or Emir in Gombe State, this is not my making. We shall not leave any stone unturned until we get to the roots of this matter,’ the governor said.

While urging communities and other residents to learn to live with one another, Governor Yahaya said that 15 of the 16 suspects arrested in relation to the violent attack in Billiri have been arraign in court.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs condemned Friday’s violence, which saw the state government imposing a dusk to dawn curfew, and called for calm among parties involved.

According to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar II, who doubles as Chairman of the Council, all parties’ need to sheath their swords as the state government would do all that is necessary not just in the appointment of the new Mai Tangle but in developing and driving the state to greater heights.

The North-East zonal Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Abare Kalla, speaking, enjoined the state government to be just in appointing the new Mai, echoing the Murshid of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Gombe State, Grand Khadi Usman Baba Liman (retd), who stressed the need for peaceful coexistence and called on residents to always verify news and information seen on social media.