Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An 11-year-old house girl was allegedly raped by her madam’s husband in Otukpo, Benue State.

The suspected, a health worker simply identified as Ebere, was said to have on Tuesday night committed the act near a hotel in Otukpo.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the wife of the suspect had brought the girl from the village as maid.

The suspect is said to own a clinic in Obi local government area of the state but lives in Otukpo with his family.

Our impeccable source, who is a member of the vigilance group in Otukpo, disclosed that the suspect whose wife had travelled to Kaduna leveraged on the absence of his wife to rape the young girl.

Our source said the victim, during interrogation had told him that the night the suspect’s wife traveled, he acted like he was under the influence of alcohol and made attempt to touch her but she ran out of the house.

“It all started two days back. His wife traveled to Kaduna. That night, he came home acting drunk, he tried to touch me but I ran out.

It was further gathered that the suspect was subsequently arrested by vigilance members and later handed over to the police.

On interrogation, he was said to have blamed alcohol for his action.