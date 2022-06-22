From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo State High Court has sentenced a maid, Dominion Okoro, 25, to death by hanging for killing Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of ex-governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo state.

The convict murdered the Octogenarian with a stool with the intent to rob her of N100, 000.00 on December 1, 2021, at her residence in Ugbor Community, in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The trial Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, while sentencing the maid on Monday, held that the convict also used cotton wool to stoke the nose of the deceased and, thereafter, called a cab man to escape from the house early, the following morning.

The convict confessed to the police that she bought Indian hemp, which she used in preparing meals for the old woman, in order to weaken and kill her without a struggle, according to the court.

The court, therefore, held that from the evidence of the pathologist on the cause of death, evidence of other prosecution witnesses, in addition to the convict’s confessional statement, it was safe to send the convict to the gallows.

In the case of Patience Okoro, elder sister of the convict in the case, the court noted that the only evidence linking her with the case was that Dominion called her to inform her after committing the act.

Consequently, Patience was discharged and acquitted of the charge of offence of accessory after murder.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .