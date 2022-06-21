From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo State High Court has sentenced a maid, Dominion Okoro, 25, to death by hanging for killing Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, mother of ex-Governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State.

The convict murdered the Octogenarian with a stool with intent to rob her of the sum of N100, 000 on 1st December 2021 at her residence in Ugbor Community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The trial Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwoba while sentencing the maid on Monday, held that the convict, also used cotton wool to stoke the nose of the deceased and thereafter, called a cab man to escape from the house early the following morning.

The convict confessed to the police that she bought Indian hemp which she uses in preparing meal for the old woman in order to weaken and kill her without a struggle, according to the court.

The court therefore, held that from the evidence of the pathologist on the cause of death, evidence of other prosecution witnesses in addition to the convict’s confessional statement, it was safe to send the convict to the gallows.

On the case of Patience Okoro, elder sister of the convict in the case, the court noted that the only evidence linking her with the case was that Dominion called her to inform her after committing the act.

Consequently, Patience was discharged and acquitted of the charge of offence of accessory after murder.