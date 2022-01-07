By Damiete Braide

“To stage a foundational action upon which subsequent actions meant to serve as drive towards the actualisation of the dream of a true African collective sense of cultural re-orientation to be achieved, there needs to be a re-insertion into the ever dynamic global identity space, which began in 1966 through 1977 and 2001,” said Tunde Awosanmi, a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan.

He spoke during the maiden edition of the Afrika Peace Festival of Arts and Culture, APFAC, in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Access Bank Plc in Lagos last week.

In his lecture entitled “The Challenges and Opportunities of a Pan-African Art and Culture,” Awosanmi, who is also the Chairman Festival Planning Committee, disclosed, “The proposed policy will, therefore, emerge as the enforcing and protective document for an African global tour-preneurial engagement. While the bulk of this stops at the table of the African Union (AU), non-governmental bodies within the arts and cultural sector, such as APFAC, would do well to proactively accept the challenge.”

Princess Moradeun Ogunlana, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, African Women’s Health Project International (AWHPI), Global Foundation, USA, said Afrika Peace Festival of Arts and Culture was an initiative of United States of Afrika Peace Festival of Arts and Culture conceived in 2013 and officially registered with the State of Georgia in 2019.

According to her, APFAC is envisaged to be both a local and international pan African festival of arts and culture for comprehensive evaluation of the socio-economic, political and intellectual development of pan African youths in the 21st Century.

She noted that the festival “is also aimed at fostering social and economic advancement of Pan-Africanism,” adding that “proceeds from the festival will be channeled towards sustainable community programmes for home and abroad African communities.”

Oba Owolabi Adeyemi Adeniyi, the Onisabe of Igbobi-Sabe and its environs, commended the organisers for holding a culture based event. He enjoined them to, in subsequent editions, incorporate the culture of other ethnic groups living in Lagos.

Crown Troupe of Africa performed a musical drama where it showcased Nigeria’s woes beginning from 1914 at the time of the Amalgamation till present day. Wearing the national colours of the country as their costume, they displayed the sad reality of a country struggling to find its feet amidst the natural resources available at its disposal due to corruption and mismanagement of resources.

The event was compèred by artist and theatre producer, Mufu Onifade, and Nollywood actress, Tina Mba, while Crown Troupe of Africa, The Oghene Boys, the Atilogwu Dance Troupe and Dizzy Mbata, a freestyle rapper, thrilled the audience with their performances. There was a special showcase of “ITAN The Story”, written and directed by Ayo Jaiyesimi.