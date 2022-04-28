From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A total of 500 wrestlers are expected in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital as the maiden edition of the Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics gets underway.

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation and Commissioner of Sports and Youths Development, Bayelsa State, Daniel Igali disclosed this while briefing Sports Journalists in Yenagoa.

According to him a total of 500 wrestlers from about 30 states and ten clubs across the country will be taking part in the competition.

Igali stated that arrangements had been concluded for a hitch free tournament billed to end next Tuesday.

He said winners at the Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics would represent the country at the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games due to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8 this year.

On the expectation from the tournament, Igali said it would provide a veritable platform for new competition for the athletes and to prepare them for the Commonwealth Games.

He expressed confidence that the Wrestling Classics would make the long Sallah holidays enjoyable for Bayelsans as they would have great moments watching Nigerians wrestlers in action.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Silver Medalist, Blessing Oborududu in an interview with sports journalists expressed her readiness to defend her national title despite battling with a knee injury.

The Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics begins on Friday with the Under 15 age grade.

Meanwhile Igali has feted the state Para Games athletes for their sterling performance at the first National Para Games held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The state had won 31 gold, 30 silver and 32 bronze medals at the championship to emerge champions.

Igali commended Diri for his support for sports development which has earned the state a place in the Sports community.

“ Bayelsa is currently the home of sports in Nigeria. We have upstaged the bigger names. Hopefully, at the end of the year, we will show our true colours again.”