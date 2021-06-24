The Kano State Sports Commission had concluded arrangements to organise the first Kano State Military and Paramilitary Games, which will run from July 31 to August 14, 2021 in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Sports (Technical), Bashari Ahmed Maizare, 17 games namely athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, Rugby, Badminton, Squash, Table tennis, Chess, Boxing, Judo, Karate, Kick Boxing, Taekwondo, Wushu Kungfu, Wrestling and Weightlifting would be competed for at the games in both the male and female categories except football and Rugby where only the male category will be played. Already, Maizare said the Commission had extended invitations to 12 federal and five state formations in the state.He added that the Commission had arranged for meeting of stakeholders involving Sports Directors, Officers in charge of Sports of all the Military and Paramilitary scheduled to hold on Monday June 28, 2021 at the Commission’s office to discuss vital issues concerning conduct of the games.