From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

National Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commended Justice KCJ Okereke of Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia for denying the bail application brought by Mrs. Ojiugo David Kelechi who was alleged to have severely tortured her maid, 10-year-old househelp, Miss Ifunanya Ede in Umuahia.

The maid was alleged to have been subjected to inhuman treatment, with hot water said to have been forced down her throat by the lady, a member of Christ Embassy Church, Umuahia.

The Judge had frowned at the alleged action of the woman, saying it does not go down well with society and that for the interest of justice and the society, she was to be remanded in prison custody.

Nneka Ajie, zonal commander, NAPTIP, Enugu said by denying the accused her bail application, the Judge has shown that justice would be done in the matter.

“NAPTIP is delighted at the ruling of His Lordship, Honourable Justice KCJ. Okereke which denied her application for bail.

“There was every indication that the defendant will jump bail if granted in order to escape standing trial and the consequent punishment for her heinous offence”.

Ajie said NAPTIP will not relent in the fight against human trafficking, child labour, abuse and other forms of violence against persons.

She was of the view that NAPTIP will continue to seek all legal means to ensure that Ifunnaya and other victims are served justice.

