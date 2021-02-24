From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 10 people were killed and 50 injured in Tuesday’s multiple bombings, according to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Zulum, confirming the casualty figure shortly after visiting the wounded victims of the explosions at the State Specialists Hospital and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Tuesday night, said the incident was caused by Boko Haram motor bombs.

‘A total of 60 persons were injured, among them 10 have died and it was as a result of the motorbomb that has been fired by the members of the insurgents,’ the governor said.

He spoke after receiving briefings from hospitals managers and medics.

A string of bomb explosions rocked Maiduguri, capital of Borno, on Tuesday evening, causing panic among residents as they scampered for safety.

The first explosion said to be a mortal bombs, landed at the very populated Gwange ward at the city centre at about 6:04 pm. Heavy sounds from another explosion was heard few minutes later at Kaleri and Bulabulin within the metropolis, followed by hi shots from the military troops. Troops immediately moved into the troubled areas to quell further advancement of Boko Haram.

Residents told Daily Sun a suspected motar bomb which landed at Adam Kolo, a street, killed four people. About 16 wounded persons were brought to the UMTH’s Accident and Emergency ward when the reporter visited an hour after the explosions. Scores of family members were around to see the victims even as hospital security personnel had tough time in clearing the A&E lobby of the crowd.

The city is now calm as affected families mourn the death of their beloved.