Residents of Maiduguri in Borno have expressed optimism to an end to insurgency for peace and prosperity to reign in 2020.

Those who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday also expressed hope that the New Year would usher in an era of peace, stability and prosperity in the state.

Mr Shehu Ibrahim said he looked forward to the New Year which he prayed would mark a turning point in the lives of the people of the area to live in peace and harmony.

Ibrahim noted that the New Year would consolidate on the relative peace enjoyed in 2019 for a lasting peace in the state.

Mrs Salma Adamu, a displaced person, who corroborated Ibrahim, said she hoped to return to her home in Marte in 2020.

“My expectations for the New Year is to enable me return to my home,” she said, adding that the peace building process recorded significant progress in 2019.

Two farmers: Mr Hassan Mohammed and Usman Kolo, expressed joy over the bountiful harvest they recorded in the outgoing year.

Mohammed called for proactive measures to control flood and enhance farmer support services to encourage agricultural productivity in 2020.

Also, Mr Ahmed Mukhtar, a trader, said he hoped that peace would prevail in the New Year for commercial activities to flourish in the state.

“My resolution for the New Year is to have peace so that trading centres and village markets will resume fully.

“I am hoping that in 2020, Borno will regain its place as the leading commercial center in the northeast,” he said.

NAN reports that the Borno State Government had initiated viable projects to fast-track implementation of the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme.

The exercise is in view of the successes recorded by the military in the counter insurgency campaign and peace restoration process.

The state government also planned to resettle Banki, Marte and many other liberated communities in 2020. (NAN)