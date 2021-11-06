Newly unveiled technical adviser to Rangers International of Enugu, Abdu Maikaba has said that his aim is to help Rangers challenge for every trophy.

The former Wikki Tourists and Akwa United gaffer signed for the Flying Antelopes last week and was unveiled on Thursday, at the club’s corporate headquarters.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Maikaba said :“as you know, I have served in many top clubs around the country and I must say that Rangers is the best-organized club in the country. I have been a secret admirer of the club even from my youthful days. Support and followership of Rangers is unprecedented.He further said, “I am a coach who always set a target for himself in all the teams I have coached and here in Rangers, my target will not change. It is to annex all trophies in all competitions we partake in. With the support of management and government, we shall all smile at the end of the season.”

