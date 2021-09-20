From Uche Usim, Abuja

As more prominent Nigerians mourn the sudden death of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia yesterday at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada, Abuja, the Middle Belt Forum (MLF) has described the development as a deadly blow on oppressed ethnic nationalities.

National Publicity Secretary of MLF, Isuwa Dogo, in a statement said: “His untimely death has dealt a deadly blow on ethnic nationalities, of not only the Middle Belt, but the country at large.

“As a nationalist and patriot, Mailafia was completely dedicated to the emancipation of ethnic nationalities from the clutches of oppression. The economist was never afraid to speak truth to power just as he remained committed to the enthronement of justice and equity to all citizens across ethnic and religious divides.”

He said Mailafia, in the twilight of his life, was a consummate technocrat and global scholar of repute who beamed his searchlight on the raging insecurity ravaging the country.

Dogo said Mailafia arrived Abuja Sunday, September 12 from Akure and was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his wife who discovered he was sick and needed emergency treatment.

He, however, alleged that the poor medical attention he got from the hospitals in Abuja where he was treated could have led to his death.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.