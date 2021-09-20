By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, as shocking and a huge loss to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, expressed dismay at the circumstances leading to the death of the foremost economist, saying Nigeria’s health sector is collapsing by the day, while the clinics is literally a shallow graveyard for patients.

“I received the news of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as a rude shock but I feel bad with the circumstances surrounding the death of one of our great minds and best brains”,

“Dr. Mailafia remained the voice of the voiceless and he was a true patriot with credible profiles. For us that share in his beliefs, there’s need for us to sustain his ideology and also replicate his life of courage and selflessness. It is in doing this that we can improve the lives of others and sustain his memory”

“As a nationalist, Dr. Mailafia was completely dedicated to the emancipation of ethnic nationalities from the clutches of oppression,

“He was never afraid to speak truth to power just as he remained committed to the enthronement of justice and equity to all citizens across ethnic and religious divides.

“In his life, the foremost economist and consummate technocrat was one of the leading voices that beamed his searchlight on the raging insecurity ravaging our country,

“He expressed regrets over government’s incapacity to rein in the activities of insurgents and criminal groups terrorising the nation”,

Adams , however, pray God to repose the soul of the deceased and five the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

