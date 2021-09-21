From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has described the death of former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, as a great loss to the nation and the northern region.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who stated this in a statement ,yesterday, described the death of Mailafiya as a sad development, not only to his family, but to the nation because of his enormous contribution to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Lalong described the late CBN deputy governor as a consummate financial expert and vibrant intellectual whose local and international reputation was highly acknowledged, having been sought and deployed for the benefit of government and private entities around the world.

While commiserating with the family, Lalong said the legacies of Mailafiya would continue to be celebrated as he showed passion for development, emancipation, truth, justice and equity in all his interventions at various platforms.

He said such aspirations for a better Nigeria and the upliftment of the downtrodden motivated him to vie for the office of the President in 2019 which afforded him the opportunity to espouse his vision for a better Nigeria.

Lalong extends the forum’s sympathies to Governor Nasir el-Rufai and the government and people of Kaduna State.

