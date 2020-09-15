Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Leadership of Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Tuesday distanced itself from the allegations leveled against it by the leadership of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) over the invitation Dr Obadiah Mailafiya by the DSS.

National Sectary, MACBAN, Usman Baba Ngelzerma in a statement said, the Association never supported any irresponsible acts in it’s years of existence.

According to Usman, “we read with dismay a statement made by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) on the invitation by the DSS to Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya on September 14, 2020 where it tried to draw the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) into the controversy surrounding Mailafia’s invitation.

“Among groups and individuals SOKAPU is accusing in making reckless statements, MACBAN was mentioned as having claimed responsibility over some “deadly attacks” on communities across the country.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that MACBAN is a responsible Association led by responsible personalities that have never and will never claim responsibility for irresponsible acts or any form of criminality.

“In the last eight years the leadership of the association had travelled the length and breath of this country to broker peace.

“SOKAPU can testify the several engagements we had with them on how to maintain peace and security in Kaduna State.

“Dr. Mailafiya made the statements knowing full well the implications his statements would have on peace and security in this country having held a responsible position in government.

“It is therefore illogical for SOKAPU to drag itself into this controversy let alone of dragging other groups and individuals except if Mailafiya was making such statements on behalf of SOKAPU. Mailafiya should be allowed to bear his own cross.

“We have had enough intolerance and bloodbath in this country. It is time the elites who constitutes pressure groups like SOKAPU allow peace to reign and work towards an end to strife and belligerence”, Usman added.