Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria Nationwide League [NLO], Shola Ogunnowo has hailed Gombe based club owner, Honorable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki for powering his club, Mailantarki Care Football Academy to victory at the recently concluded European soccer tour hosted by Denmark and Norway.

The erstwhile federal lawmaker received this encomium from the country’s third tier league chieftain following his club ability to lift two straight trophies in far away Europe.

“I thank you for the interest you have shown in youth and sports empowerment, this is coming out with outstanding results that the whole world, not even Nigeria, is beginning to see within a year.

“The team registered its first ever League appearance less than a year, yet they have witnessed a lot of great results without any rancor or related issues, and they did well to top the NLO league group table, within another short term. Your team also surprised me by getting to the final stage of FCT FA cup and representing the City in the National AITEO Cup all within a year of existence.

“I and my staff begin to ask ourselves who are the people behind these wonderful experiences we are seeing in the NLO and as well the recent International Championship your team won in Denmark and Norway.

I was amazed and that was the reason behind my visit. I’m also using this medium to congratulate you on the European tourneys achievements. The championship is as good as winning the World Cup because both Dana and Norway cups are universal competitions attended by clubs across the globe.