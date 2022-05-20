By BOLAJI OKUNOLA

Gombe State New Nigeria People’s Party [NNPP] Governorship aspirant for the 2023 elections, Honorable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki has vowed to provide better welfare for youth if he emerges the No 1 citizen of the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The aspirant, on Wednesday, May 18, made this known at the party’s secretariat in Nasarawo road, Gombe State. Addressing party members under the chairmanship of Honorable Maikano Abdullahi, the politician disclosed all hands are on deck to raise the state to an enviable height. He however revealed his ambition to better the welfare of the youth and and other indigenes who are suffering from bad economy, insecurity and host of others.

In his words:”My dream is to better the welfare of the youth for they are the leaders of tomorrow. I can also assure all indigenes of the state a better security, conducive environment and other difficulties bothering their daily activities. Almighty Allah gives power and leadership to whom he wills, he granted us legislative election victory in 2011 ahead of the then ruling PDP aspirant and hence we are full of confidence ‘Insha Allah’ that the creator of universe will grant us success to emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections under the New Nigeria People’s Party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘God’s willing we will ensure we deliver an effective government that will carry people along with an improved welfare and capital development with fairness across nooks and crannies of the state if elected come 2023. I will also be glad to see all members and citizens casting their vote for the party presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso so as to have a better Nigeria,’ the erstwhile federal law maker opined.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Reacting to this, Gombe State party chairman, Maikano Abdullahi disclosed the party has what it takes to emerge winner ahead other political rivals in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .