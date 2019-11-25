Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday admitted Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), to a bail in the sum of N1 billion and two sureties.

The two sureties must be serving Nigerian Senators who will have to produce a bail bond of N500 million each.

The court added that the two sureties must not be standing any criminal trial in any court in the country, and must always be in court with Maina at each adjourned date.