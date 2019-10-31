The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday adjourned hearing of the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, until November 6.

Justice Okon Abang gave the ruling after taking the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Maina is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

However, Mr Maina, pleaded not guilty to all the charge levelled against him by the EFCC.

Abang had, on October 25, fixed yesterday for trial, after listening to the submissions of prosecution and defence counsel, the court ordered that the accused be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre.