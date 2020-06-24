Fred Itua, Abuja

A former Leader of the Senate, who currently represents Borno South in the 9th National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has explained why he opted to stand as surety for the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The senator explained that Maina is his constituent from his senatorial district in Borno State. He further explained that Maina’s health was deteriorating and that he needed to get proper medical attention.

The former Pension boss is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering offences and has been at the Kuje Correctional Centre since October 25, 2019, following his inability to perfect his bail conditions.

Justice Okon Abang had on November 24, 2019, granted bail to Maina with some conditions, which Maina said were too stringent.

He consequently applied to the court for a variation of the bail terms which were later reduced from the initial sum of N1 billion to N500 million.

Ndume said it took him over six months to agree to stand as Maina’s surety. He further explained that the offence allegedly committed by the suspect is bailable.

‘It was a hard decision I had to make. I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South. May Allah guide us to the right path,’ said the senator.

‘It took me over six months to agree to be his surety. First, the bail condition requires a serving senator and I happen to be the one.

‘Second, his health condition is deteriorating and needs special medical attention.

‘Third, his offence is available and, lastly, I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him. If he is guilty, he will be sentenced.’