Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The family of the embattled former Pension Funds boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over perceived deteriorating health of their son in Kuje correctional facility.

The family, who spoke through Abdullahi Usman said in a statement that, available information to them showed that Maina’s health condition was disturbing due to denial of access to treatment.

According to Abdullahi, “nonymous sources from the Kuje Prison where he is being detained hinted that, Maina’s blood pressure, as at Tuesday morning, as measured by the prison’s medical personnel, reads 196/130 but nothing is being done to rush him to any equipped medical facility for treatment.

“More so, the medical personnel have advised the authorities against the dangers of denying him treatment but the Prison’s Service Management is playing politics with his health.

“His condition is so deteriorated that he could not stand or walk on his own unless supported by two people, one on each side.

“They have refused to allow him be kept in their medical facility within the prison even as their doctor strongly advised that he needs serious medical attention.

“We hereby call on the authorities concerned to stop playing politics with the life of Maina. He should be allowed access to medical facility to receive treatment as provided by law. His condition can be made worse as he is liable to becoming paralyzed if urgent action is not taken.

“We also call on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the matter as denying Maina access to good health will jeopardize unearthing of truth about the allegations labelled against him.”