From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday told a federal court in Abuja that Faisal, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has fled to the United States.

The court has ordered that his surety, Sani Dan-Galadinma, a member of the House of Representatives for Kaura-Namoda federal constituency, Zamfara State, forfeit a property used as a bail bond to the federal government.

Prosecution counsel for the EFCC Mohammed Abubakar, who disclosed the information to the court, said Faisal snuck into the USA through the Niger Republic.

Following the disclosure, Justice Okon Abang ordered that his surety should forfeit his property used to secure Faisal’s bail.

21-year-old Faisal is facing a three-count money laundering charge brought by the EFCC.

The son of the former government official was granted bail to the sum of N60 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.

Justice Okon Abang had in a ruling on November 24 revoked his bail and issued a bench warrant for security agencies to arrest him wherever he is found.

The prosecution agency, the EFCC, alleged that Faisal had sometimes between 2013 and 2019 received the sum of N58.11 million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father.

Faisal had reportedly pulled a gun to challenge operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) that arrested his father at a hotel in Abuja.

The defendant was initially remanded in police custody before he was released on bail by the orders of Justice Abang.