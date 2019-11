Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday admitted Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Pension Reform boss, to bail in the sum of N60 million.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, also said the defendant should produce a surety who must be a member of the House of Representatives in the like sum.