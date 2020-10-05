A socio-political pressure group, Opportunity is Given International (OGI) has charged political parties to maintain the current zoning arrangement in the country.

The Executive Director of OGI, Mr Chimbo Obieze, who made the call during a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, said political parties especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should deliberately zone their tickets to the South East to ensure equity, oneness and indivisibility of the country.

“It is clear to everyone that had been following the political development within the Southern part of the country, that the South-West and South-South have produced the presidency since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

“The only zone that has not tasted power at the centre remains the South-East within the 21 years of the country’s democratic leadership. President Buhari should insist that power rotates to South-East in 2023 to give all zones and shade of tribes a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project,’’ he said.

He predicted that an Igbo presidency will bring the enterprise and resourcefulness of an Igbo-man to bear in the governance and solving the already myriad challenges confronting the country.