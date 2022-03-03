A Clinical Virologist, Dr Adeola Fowotade, has advised all healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa Fever, following the death of two medical doctors in Oyo State.

Fowotade of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, gave this advice in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

“It is that time of the year when we experience an upsurge in cases of Lassa fever, our own indigenous virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has distracted attention from Lassa and other infectious diseases.

“This advisory serves as a reminder to us as health professionals,” she said.

Fowotade said that Lassa Fever would initially present with mild and malaria-like symptoms.

She said that signs and symptoms of Lassa Fever typically occur one to three weeks after contact with the virus.

“Lassa fever initially presents like any other febrile disease such as malaria. Unexplained post partum haemorrhage is also a red flag.

“Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body orifices.

“Person-to-person transmission is common in healtcare settings where proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is not available or not used.

“Healthcare workers should, therefore, maintain a high index of suspicion for any illness that has not responded to 48 hours use of anti-malaria or antibiotics as Lassa fever infection mimicks Malaria or Typhoid fever.

“The time between an infection and appearance of symptoms of the disease is six to 21 days.

“The antiviral ribavirin has the highest efficacy when administered within the first six days post infection,” she said.

Fowotade said that early diagnosis and treatment increase the chances of survival.

“Hence, it is important to promptly refer suspected cases for diagnosis and subsequent isolation and treatment.

“There is no licenced Lassa Fever vaccine yet, hence, the hallmark of prevention is strict observance of infection, prevention and control measures include hand hygiene, appropriate use of PPE, complete sterilisation of hospital equipment and isolation of infected persons,” she said. (NAN)