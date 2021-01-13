From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, yesterday told commanders at the different theatres of operations in the country not to lose their guard, but maintain momentum until terrorism, insurgency and other high-level criminality are brought to zero levels.

The COAS gave the charge shortly after he took the tour of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where he checked on the wounded soldiers, who are currently receiving treatment at the facility.

The military bigwig was on a working visit to Jaji and Kaduna where he commissioned several new and upgraded projects aimed at improving the welfare of officers and men of the Army.

Buratai, who spoke through the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Dole, said he was impressed with the calibre of medical personnel and area of equipment available at the facility for immediate and post-treatment management of his wounded men and benefitting civilian populace.

According to him, “the COAS came in on a working visit to see the facilities that have been upgrading comprehensively here at 44NARH, Kaduna.

“He used the opportunity to see the patients, who are wounded soldiers of Operation Lafia Dole, Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity who are receiving treatment here.

“The Army chief was impressed with what he saw and charged the commanders to maintain the momentum and they should not lose their guard.

“He was in Jaji yesterday where he commissioned several projects which include but not limited to 10 units of corporal and below quarters, houses for about 100 soldiers and their families, Nigerian Army School of Infantry signal wing, newly renovated Commanding Officer demonstration stallion residence at Infantry School, Jaji”, he said.