From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As political calculations ahead of the 2023 general elections are in top gear, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stressed the need for all presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to maintain peace and harmony among themselves as they carry on with their campaigns.

Governor Ortom stated this on Friday when he played host to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The former FCT Minister is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP and had led members of his campaign team to Benue on a consultative visit.

Ortom while noting that all those who have indicated interest to contest on the platform of the PDP were eminently qualified to rule the country, stated that as qualified as all of them were, only one would be picked in the long run with the rest teaming up with the candidate to ensure that the party wins the election.

The Governor maintained that the PDP has the task to take Nigeria from the failed APC and rebuild it, stressing that members of the PDP have a joint responsibility of ensuring unity among them.

He said he can attest to the capacity of the former FCT Minister having worked with him as a cabinet members in the Federal Executive Council to develop the country.

Earlier, Governor Mohammed assured that if given the mandate, he would work with the state Governments to tackle security and other development challenges that the country was facing.

He noted that as a result of the maladministration of Nigeria by the current administration, Nigeria has been polarized along ethnic and religious lines and requires a bridge builder of his kind to pull the country together.

Governor Mohammed who also visited the state PDP Secretariat harped on the need for anyone who aspires to be president to restructure and reconstruct the country.

“We have to restructure and reconstruct the country. We have to be fair and just and we must not play to the gallery. There are some who want to see this country disintegrate but we must not give them the opportunity. We have to look inwards not to play to the gallery.

“The food basket that we have must be revisited. I am humbled and want you to know that I mean well. If I get there, it is not me, it’s is all of you. Nigeria needs collective efforts to bring us out of the woods.

“I am presenting myself but if for any reason, I am not given, I am ready to support anyone who emerges. Please, give me the opportunity and see the revolution that will happen in this country,” he said.