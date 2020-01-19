Feyisara Onakoya

Hey ladies, if you are the kind of person who cannot grow out your nails without breaking at least two of them along the way, and get a bit jealous whenever you notice another lady’s long, perfect, almond or square-shaped nails, the magic of acrylic nails is just what you need.

Acrylic nails are a mix of powder and liquid monomer combined into a blob of dough, shaped onto your nails with a brush, and then air-dried. “Acrylics do not require a lamp to cure, and they are great for changing the shape or extending your nails. However, they are not exactly effortless. Getting acrylic nails comes with a price tag, and the upkeep does, too. Additionally, acrylics can damage your nails if they are not properly done.

To apply acrylic nails, a mixture of liquid and powder is used to create a hard protective layer on the natural nails to make them look longer and stronger.

Acrylic can be worn for a long period of time as long as you get in-fills every two to three weeks. IBX treatment can also be used to repair the natural nails. This innovative treatment fuses the top layers of the nail bed together for improved strength.

It is necessary to understand that people, who fix acrylic nails to have stronger natural nails, actually weaken and damage natural nails long-term. It is important to avoid prolonged exposure to water. You should also wear protective gloves for household cleaning and pot washing. You should also use good cuticle oil to maintain the health of acrylic nails.