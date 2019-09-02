It has been an amazing days of good football artistry among football enthusiasts at the on-going 1. FSV Mainz 05 Football Camp at the Shell RA Club in Rumukurushe, Port Harcourt.

The camp is powered by Vandyke Football Club and hosted by the PENGASSAN Shell branch and it runs from August 26 – September 06, 2019.

Mainz 05 coaches, Robin Hassenclever and Philipp Weber led the drills ably supported by Vandyke FC coaches; Blessing Harrison and Sunny Gershon Ejekwu.

The chairman, Rivers State Football Association, Chris Green, who graced one of the sessions described the Mainz 05 camp as one of its kind in recent times in the land.

“The camp is a great opportunity for youth players to develop under a very professional structure and we are very happy to work with Mainz 05 and Vandyke FC, as they roll out this exciting project in the state.

“This is a huge platform for player’s development in Nigeria,” said the former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee chairman.

The 1. FSV Mainz 05 Football School head, Christof Babatz said Nigeria is amazingly endowed with great football talents.

“It is a well known fact that Nigeria is a country of many talented players and we are proud to be here to help young players in their development of technical and tactical football skills,” said Babatz. Vandyke FC Director, Emeka Enyadike is one of the most trusted voices in African football and a legend of the game.

He has been the driving force behind the Mainz 05 Football School partnership and expansion into Africa. “Vandyke FC is focused on talent development and with 1. FSV Mainz 05, we have created a balance between German efficiency and Nigerian flair. The training methods are dynamic and entertaining.

“Our goal is to provide a platform that combines education, discipline and passion in an environment that is driven by the professional management,” said Enyadike.

The PENGASSAN Shell Branch Chairman, Rowland Fredericks could not hide his excitement over the quality of talents at display and tactical know-how of the Mainz 05 coaches.

“We are happy with what is developing in our country as far as football is concerned.

“The combination of Vandyke Sports and 1.FSV Mainz 05 driven by the duo of Robin and Philipp is a huge blessing for Nigeria football and we remain ever grateful,” said Fredericks.