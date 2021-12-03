Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has received a donation of 25 units of Hand Driven Planters from Corteva Agriscience to further support and boost maize production in Nigeria.

Dr Bello Abubakar, National President, MAAN, made this known on Friday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The statement stated that MAAN received the machines on the sideline of the just concluded seed connect Africa 2021 conference and exhibition in Abuja.

The hand held planter would ease the stress maize farmers go through while planting, save time as it is faster and also save cost for farmers to pay workers.

The President of the Association said the company recognizes MAAN’s effort in the sub sector in recent times and decided to encourage maize farmers by donating the machines.

“They donated these planters to MAAN in order to encourage our Farmers and to complement what MAAN is doing now in production, to enhance means of production in Nigeria. That’s why they contributed their own quarter to maize production in Nigeria.”

While appreciating Corteva Agriscience for the donation, Abubakar said MAAN would continue to partner them to enhance maize production in the country.(NAN)

