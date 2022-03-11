From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Managing Director of Ecobasic Seed, a maize seed production and distribution company, Mr. Brighton Karume has said that Nigeria can double its maize production and achieve self-sufficiency if 50 per cent of maize farmers across the country adopt hybrid maize varieties.

Mr. Karume however, noted that only 10 per cent of Nigerian farmers plant hybrid varieties, which has made it impossible for the country to meet national demands.

While briefing Reporters on Friday at a press conference on varieties of maize seed farmers needed to plant, the Ecobasic Seed MD informed that Kaduna State top maize producer zone every year in Nigeria because it is a maize production belt in the country.

He said his company is capable of bridging the existing gap in early generation seeds production in Nigeria to drive the seed sector in the sub-region with the production of high quality and pure seeds in west Africa.

“At the core of this effort is the need to accelerate awareness and widespread use of improved, disease-resistant hybrid maize seed varieties that can resist striga and Fall Armyworm infestation thereby boosting yield. It all starts with the right seed.

“Nigeria can double its maize production and achieve self-sufficiency if 50 per cent of maize farmers across the country adopt hybrid maize varieties. “Only 10 per cent of Nigerian farmers plant hybrid varieties, a situation that had made it impossible for the country to meet the national demand. “IF 50 per cent of farmers adopt and plant hybrid varieties, this singular act can double the country’s maize yield from the current ~2 mt/ha to over 4 mt/ha thereby causing annual production to increase to about 20 mi mt”. He said. Mr. Karume said that currently, over 90 percent of the Early Generation Seeds (EGS) that are sourced in Nigeria are from research institutions in the country. “However, these Research Institutions struggle to meet the rising demand for high-quality foundation seed from seed companies due to inadequate financial and technical support.