The new Commander Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Maj.- Gen. Ayuba Hamman on Monday assumed command of the Garrison after an exchange of baton with the erstwhile commander, Maj.-Gen. James Myam.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Omale Ochagwuba, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ochagwuba said the new Commander was a onetime Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army and the immediate past Director, Peace Keeping Operations at Defence Headquarters.

He said the new commander, while addressing officers and soldiers of the Garrison, pledged to ensure discipline, training and better welfare.

Hamman also warned officers and soldiers that he had zero tolerance for indiscipline, adding that he would not hesitate to Court-Martial anybody who so deserve it since discipline was the bedrock of Nigerian army.

The Commander charged them to take their training serious and avoid dodging courses and pledged to tackle the various challenges confronting them especially in the area of accommodation.

He also promised to run an Open Door Policy, warning against eye service.

On his part, Myam, who was redeployed to Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery (NACA) as the Commander, charged the personnel to maintain high level of discipline.

He charged them to continue to show loyalty and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

“Maj.-Gen. Myam has since assumed command at NACA,” he said. (NAN)