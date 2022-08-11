From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The new director Defence Media Organization(DMO), Major Generam Musa Danmadami, has assumed duty. He takes over Major General Benard Onyeuko, who is now the director procurement at the Defence headquarters.
From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The new director Defence Media Organization(DMO), Major Generam Musa Danmadami, has assumed duty. He takes over Major General Benard Onyeuko, who is now the director procurement at the Defence headquarters.
Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) on Wednesday applauded directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply