Talented artiste, Maj, who went off the radar, leaving her fans worried, has finally staged a comeback. And since her return, she has continued to soar.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, The Cup Don Fullcrooner speaks on what has kept her busy lately. “What’s new about me is my first ever project, an EP, Sweet Rocketand I’m so excited about it. I have been off the radar lately, and that’s mostly because of the present situation in the world. But I have taken the time to work on my craft and spend time with my family and friends, and the result of this is my upcoming EP,Sweet Rocket,” she squealed.

Maj explained further: “Sweet Rocketis inspired by love, money and everything in between. I’ve been working on it for quite some time. There are five songs on the EP, and four of them are new songs plus a bonus track. All the songs are my favourites, but if I had to pick one, it would be Hot Flame.”