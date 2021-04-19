Super Eagles stars Josh Maja and Ola Aina played crucial roles to help Fulham earn an impressive 1-1 draw against Arsenal in a game week 33 Premier League clash.

Aina was at the centre of everything good about the visitors’ defences, ensuring they nearly kept a clean sheet against their attack-minded hosts.

But it was Maja who got the Lily Whites the crucial breakthrough.

Josh Maja handed struggling Fulham a badly needed lead over Europa League semifinalists Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old converted from the penalty spot moments before the hour-mark after Gunners’ defender Gabriel from Arsenal tripped Mario Lemina in the danger area.